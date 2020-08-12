Diaz, who went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles, a walk and a run in a win over the Red Sox on Tuesday, is now hitting .306 (11-for-36) with two doubles, Tuesday's two RBI, four walks and three runs across 10 August games.

The burly infielder is still looking for his first home run of the campaign, but he's definitely beginning to show signs of a breakout after a forgettable start to the season. Diaz also boasts an elite walk rate of 18.6 percent that has helped him to an impressive .371 on-base percentage, while his 14.3 percent strikeout rate (70 plate appearances) is a career low.