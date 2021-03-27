Diaz went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a bases-loaded walk in a Grapefruit League win over the Red Sox on Friday, pushing his spring average to .290 (9-for-31) across 14 games.

Diaz was hitting just .188 as recently as March 16, but he subsequently picked up the pace at the plate and now has at least one RBI in six of his last eight exhibitions. The fact the burly infielder's late-spring surge has included a pair of round trippers is particularly encouraging, as Diaz has been working on squaring up on the ball with more authority following a nearly 15.0 percent drop in hard-contact rate and a tally of just five extra-base hits in 138 plate appearances in 2020.