Rays' Yandy Diaz: In lineup in IL return

Diaz (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at third base and bat cleanup Thursday against the Twins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The Rays optioned reliever Hunter Wood to Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move, clearing the way for Diaz to rejoin the roster after a week-and-a-half-long stay on the IL. Now that he's healthy again, Diaz -- who owns an .865 OPS over 248 plate appearances this season -- should reclaim an everyday gig at either corner-infield spot, bumping Joey Wendle back into a utility role as a result.