Diaz went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the White Sox.

Diaz went deep with a 380-foot shot to right field in the seventh inning. The first baseman is well on pace to crush his career-high of 14 homers in a season, which he hit in 2019. The 31-year-old needed 307 at-bats to do so that year, while he's already reached half that total in just 92 plate appearances so far this season.