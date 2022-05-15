site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Out of Sunday's lineup
Diaz is not in Sunday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
He missed Friday's game with an illness but returned Saturday and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run. Ji-Man Choi and Taylor Walls will man the infield corners.
