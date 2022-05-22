Diaz (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Diaz exited Saturday's contest with a strained left shoulder and will be held out of the lineup for the series finale. It's unclear whether he will require a stint on the injured list, but the team will have Monday's scheduled off day to evaluate him before the 30-year-old misses additional time. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base while Harold Ramirez bats cleanup as the designated hitter Sunday.