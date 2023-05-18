site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Remains out of lineup
Diaz (groin) remains out of the Rays' lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Diaz had been hoping to return from his groin injury for this one, but he'll receive at least one more day of rest. Luke Raley is handling first base.
