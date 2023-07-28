Rays manager Kevin Cash said in an interview on MLB Network Radio that Diaz (groin) would be back in the lineup Friday at designated hitter, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz tweaked his left groin during Tuesday's game versus the Marlins and then sat out Wednesday. An MRI didn't reveal anything serious, though, and he's at least ready to hit Friday following Thursday's off day. Diaz is sporting a .391 on-base percentage since June 1, but his early-season power binge has mostly evaporated with just two home runs since that date.