Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Abbreviated start on tap
Chirinos is expected to pitch two-to-three innings Tuesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Chirinos returned from the injured list over the weekend, throwing an inning of relief against the Red Sox in his first appearance since the beginning of August. While he'll be allowed to pitch for longer Tuesday, the Rays will still keep an eye on his pitch count as he slowly builds back up following a lengthy stint on the IL. Brendan McKay will likely pitch multiple innings in relief of Chirinos.
