Chirinos (forearm) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chirinos has been on the disabled list since the beginning of May with a forearm strain. He'll join the Bulls for now after making a pair of minor-league rehab starts -- one with Durham and one with High-A Charlotte -- during which he allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits while striking out eight batters across just 4.2 innings. Chirinos compiled a solid 3.71 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB across 26.2 innings with the big club prior to landing the disabled list, so he should be afforded another opportunity with the Rays sooner than later.