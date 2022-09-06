Chirinos (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
It's been a long road back for Chirinos, who underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2020. He's finally ready to resume pitching for the big club after recently wrapping up a nine-outing rehab assignment with three of the Rays' affiliates. It's not exactly clear what role he will work in the rest of the way, but Chirinos could be deployed as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen behind opener JT Chargois in Tuesday's game against the Red Sox. Chirinos will be available on four days' rest and built up to three innings in his most recent rehab start for Triple-A Durham.