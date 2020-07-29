Chirinos gave up one unearned run on four hits and two walks over four innings during Tuesday's win over the Braves. He had four strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 25-year-old threw 62 pitches in his final simulated game of camp, so it wasn't a surprise to see him slightly increase his workload Tuesday. Manager Kevin Cash has made a point of being extra cautious with his starters to begin the season, but Chirinos should be able to push 80 pitches his next time out, which is scheduled for Sunday in Baltimore.