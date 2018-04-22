Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Allows two runs in no-decision
Chirinos allowed two runs on four hits and two walks across 4.2 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Twins. He struck out six.
Chirinos threw 66 percent of his pitches for strikes in this one, setting a new season high in punchouts. He scattered baserunners for the most part, allowing runs in the second and third innings, but he was unable to give himself a shot at his first win by completing the fifth. Chirinos bounced back well from a shellacking by the Rangers earlier in the week, and his ERA still sits at a solid 2.92 for the season. Now officially the team's fourth starter, the 24-year-old is next scheduled to face the Red Sox next weekend.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...