Chirinos allowed two runs on four hits and two walks across 4.2 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Twins. He struck out six.

Chirinos threw 66 percent of his pitches for strikes in this one, setting a new season high in punchouts. He scattered baserunners for the most part, allowing runs in the second and third innings, but he was unable to give himself a shot at his first win by completing the fifth. Chirinos bounced back well from a shellacking by the Rangers earlier in the week, and his ERA still sits at a solid 2.92 for the season. Now officially the team's fourth starter, the 24-year-old is next scheduled to face the Red Sox next weekend.