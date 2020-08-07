Chirinos (triceps) is already feeling much better after landing on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The news doesn't amount to a clear return timeline for the right-hander, but it doesn't sound as though he's set for a long absence. Trevor Richards took his place on the roster, though he'll be pitching in a bullpen role, with the Rays potentially set to go with a bullpen game in Chirinos' spot Saturday.
