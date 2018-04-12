Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Another scoreless outing
Chirinos allowed four hits and one walk across 5.1 scoreless innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the White Sox. He struck out five.
Chirinos was sharp once again as he headlined the Rays' "bullpen" game. The 24-year-old has now thrown 14.1 scoreless innings to start the season, striking out 12 while keeping a tidy 0.70 WHIP over that stretch. His third consecutive strong showing could prompt the Rays to reward him with a spot in their rotation.
More News
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Drawing start for Wednesday's bullpen day•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Impressive in five innings•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Will start against Red Sox on Thursday•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Stellar in long relief Sunday•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Wins roster spot•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Whiffs six over three innings Wednesday•
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...