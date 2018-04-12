Chirinos allowed four hits and one walk across 5.1 scoreless innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the White Sox. He struck out five.

Chirinos was sharp once again as he headlined the Rays' "bullpen" game. The 24-year-old has now thrown 14.1 scoreless innings to start the season, striking out 12 while keeping a tidy 0.70 WHIP over that stretch. His third consecutive strong showing could prompt the Rays to reward him with a spot in their rotation.