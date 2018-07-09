Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Back from injury
Chirinos (shoulder) was activated from the minor-league disabled list Sunday.
Chirinos put up solid numbers for the Rays earlier this season, posting a 3.71 ERA in 26.2 innings. Now that he's healthy, he'll look to fight his way back to the big leagues with Triple-A Durham.
