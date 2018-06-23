Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Back on DL with shoulder injury
Chirinos was placed on the minor-league disabled list Saturday due to a shoulder issue, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Chirinos missed a month of action earlier this season due to a forearm strain and is now staring at extended period of time on the shelf. The Rays have yet to describe the severity of this injury, but a timetable will likely come to light within the next few days.
