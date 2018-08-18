Chirinos (1-5) was the pitcher of record for the Rays in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Red Sox, as he got tagged for five runs on nine hits and a walk over six innings of relief while striking out one.

Ryne Stanek got things off to a poor start for Tampa, allowing two runs in an inning of work as the team's opener after being handed a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, and Chirinos was only able to hold onto the lead for a couple more innings before the floodgates opened. The 24-year-old had been sharp in his prior two appearances against the sad-sack O's and White Sox, but the Red Sox offense proved to be too much for him to handle. Consider Chirinos and his 3.96 ERA a potential streaming option at best when he's next scheduled to see the bulk of the innings in a long relief role.