Chirinos fired three scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Twins on Friday, allowing two hits and striking out two.

The right-hander turned in a much-needed strong effort after getting knocked around for five earned runs by the Braves last Saturday. Chirinos is in a battle for a back-end rotation spot with Ryan Yarbrough, who's now fired six scoreless frames this spring.

