Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Bullpen session on tap
Chirinos (elbow) is slated to throw a bullpen session Friday or Saturday, Jay Paris of MLB.com reports.
Chirinos has been on the disabled list since May 1 and was originally projected to be out a full month. He may be trending slightly ahead of schedule, but that much will likely be either corroborated or disproven in the upcoming session. The 24-year-old sports a 3.71 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over his first 26.2 big-league innings.
More News
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Will likely miss a month•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Will see doctor Thursday•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Lands on DL with forearm strain•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Only lasts two innings against Boston•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Allows two runs in no-decision•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Officially named No. 4 starter•
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...