Chirinos (elbow) is slated to throw a bullpen session Friday or Saturday, Jay Paris of MLB.com reports.

Chirinos has been on the disabled list since May 1 and was originally projected to be out a full month. He may be trending slightly ahead of schedule, but that much will likely be either corroborated or disproven in the upcoming session. The 24-year-old sports a 3.71 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over his first 26.2 big-league innings.