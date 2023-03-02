Chirinos is a leading candidate to enter the Rays rotation in the absence of Tyler Glasnow (oblique), Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chirinos has thrown just 18.1 innings since the 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He did make a spot start towards the end of the 2022 campaign, delivering four scoreless innings against the Blue Jays. After rejoining the Rays on a one-year deal this offseason, Chirinos looked like a fringe candidate to make the roster out of spring training. However, he could now be in line for a far more significant role.