Chirinos' (finger) next outing may be with the big-league team, but it's unclear if he will work as a starter or reliever, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

He had another good simulated game this week after throwing a 20-pitch sim game last week. Chirinos probably isn't built up enough to log five-plus innings, so he would have a better shot at qualifying for a win if he comes in as a multi-inning reliever.