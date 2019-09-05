Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Completes bullpen
Chirinos (finger) completed a 20-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
While this is a step in the right direction for Chirinos, the right-hander remains without a timetable for his return as he continues to work his way back from a right middle finger injury, which has kept him sidelined since the beginning of August.
More News
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Continues playing catch•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Finger feeling better•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: May not return until late September•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Cleared for baseball activities•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Lands on injured list•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Earns ninth win before exiting•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...