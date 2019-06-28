Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Confirmed as Friday's starter
Chirinos will start Friday against the Rays, JJosh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Chrinos was the expected starter for Friday's opening contest of the team's three game set against the Rangers, though that news is now confirmed. He's worked at least six innings in each of his last four starts, allowing no more than three earned runs in any of them.
