Chirinos will start Sunday against the Twins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

There had been speculation that Chirinos wouldn't get the nod, as he's never officially been named the team's fourth starter and struggled the last time out against the Rangers. The Rays will indeed go with the 24-year-old after all. Through his first 20 innings this season, Chirions has a 2.70 ERA. His 4.06 xFIP indicates that he's getting rather lucky but is still a competent starter. He has a solid 6.2 percent walk rate, but his rather low 18.5 percent strikeout rate limits his ceiling and his fantasy value.