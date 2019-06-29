Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Control issues in loss
Chirinos (7-4) took the loss in Friday's 5-0 defeat at the hands on the Rangers, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks over six innings while striking out five.
While it was technically a quality start, it was far from a sharp one. The error that led to the unearned run was Chirinos' own, and he threw only 59 of 105 pitches for strikes en route to a season-high four free passes -- he hadn't walked more than two batters in any prior outing. The right-hander will carry a 3.10 ERA and 76:21 K:BB through 93 innings into his next appearance Wednesday, at home against the Orioles.
