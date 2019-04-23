Chirinos didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 6-3 win over the Royals, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out three.

Three of the six hits Chirinos allowed left the yard, but the right-hander did a good job keeping runners off base before the blasts. Two of his three starts this season have proven to be quality starts, but Chirinos will likely continue to be used as the primary pitcher behind an opener on a regular basis rather than becoming a full member of the rotation. Whatever his role, he'll take a sturdy 3.55 ERA and 22:5 K:BB through 25.1 innings into his next outing.