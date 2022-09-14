Chirinos was optioned to Triple-A Durham after he pitched four scoreless innings and took a no-decision in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays. He allowed three hits and had two strikeouts and zero walks.

The 29-year-old was called up at the 29th man for Tuesday's twin bill, so it's no surprise he's headed back to Triple-A after the spot start. Chirinos has made only two appearances for Tampa Bay this year, but he's pitched well with a 6:1 K:BB across seven scoreless frames.