Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Drawing start for Wednesday's bullpen day
Chirinos is slated to draw the start in Wednesday's "bullpen day" game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Chirinos has thrown the equivalent of a complete-game shutout over his first two appearances, blanking the Red Sox in both outings over four- and five-inning stints. Topkin reports that the right-hander could parlay a third consecutive strong appearance into a No. 4 starter role.
