Chirinos is slated to draw the start in Wednesday's "bullpen day" against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chirinos has thrown the equivalent of a complete-game shutout over his first two appearances, blanking the Red Sox in both outings over four- and five-inning stints, respectively. Topkin reports that the right-hander could parlay a third consecutive strong appearance into a No. 4 starter role.