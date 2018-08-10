Chirinos (1-4) threw five innings and earned the victory Thursday, yielding one run on three hits (one homer) while striking out four in the 5-4 win over Baltimore.

Chirinos came in to start the third inning, relieving Rays opener Hunter Wood. He would earn his first career win in one of his strongest outing of the year. The only real damage to him was a Renato Nunez solo home run. Chirinos owns a 3.50 ERA and should see his outing against the Yankees on either Tuesday or Wednesday.