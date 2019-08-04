Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Earns ninth win before exiting
Chirinos (9-5) was credited with the win in Sunday's 7-2 triumph over the Marlins. He gave up one run on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts across five innings before exiting with inflammation on his right middle finger, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Though the injury resulted in him being pulled after just 63 pitches, Chirinos bounced back impressively after yielding a season-high seven runs his last time out July 28 in Toronto. The Rays will likely evaluate Chirinos over the next few days before determining his status for his next scheduled turn through the rotation, which would likely fall next weekend in Seattle.
