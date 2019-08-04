Chirinos (9-5) allowed one run on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts across five innings while earning a victory against the Marlins on Sunday.

This was a great way for Chirinos to rebound after allowed seven runs in his last start at Toronto. The right-hander gave up another homer, raising his HR/9 to 1.3, but that's all Chirinos yielded in five frames. It was the first time he allowed under two runs in a start since June 7. He owns a 3.62 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 126.2 innings this season. Chirinos will pitch next at the Mariners on Saturday.