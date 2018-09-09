Chirinos will likely serve as the Rays' primary pitcher Sunday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chirinos will be available on five days' rest after limiting the Blue Jays to one run while striking out five over seven innings in relief en route to picking up the win Monday. Ryne Stanek will likely work no more than one or two frames as the Rays' opener in the series finale before Chirinos is summoned from the bullpen.