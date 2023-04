Chirinos is expected to get a look in the Rays' rotation following the demotion of Taj Bradley, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chirinos has pitched well in relief, tossing 9.1 scoreless innings with a 5:2 K:BB. It's not clear when Chirinos might make a start, but all three of his relief appearances have been lengthy so it shouldn't be a major transition. The right-hander has been a successful starter for Tampa Bay in the past, of course, before years of arm problems.