Chirinos is expected to work as the Rays' primary pitcher out of the bullpen behind opener Ryne Stanek in Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chirinos has been stellar in each of his previous four outings this month, covering no fewer than 4.2 innings on any occasions and netting a 2.70 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB. He'll likely get extended work again Wednesday in what probably amounts to his final appearance of 2018.