Chirinos (8-5) took the loss against in Game 1 of Tampa Bay's doubleheader with the Yankees on Thursday, giving up five runs (four earned) on nine hits over five innings, striking out eight and walking two as the Rays fell 6-2.

The right-hander couldn't extend his run of seven straight quality starts, but he emerged with a respectable final line against a tough Yankees lineup that he's fared well against this season. It was a bit of a bump in the road, but Chirinos is enjoying a fine season for the Rays, as he's sporting a 3.29 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP and a 97:24 K:BB over 112 innings. He lines up to take on the Red Sox next at home on Wednesday.