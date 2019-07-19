Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Falls to 8-5
Chirinos (8-5) took the loss against in Game 1 of Tampa Bay's doubleheader with the Yankees on Thursday, giving up five runs (four earned) on nine hits over five innings, striking out eight and walking two as the Rays fell 6-2.
The right-hander couldn't extend his run of seven straight quality starts, but he emerged with a respectable final line against a tough Yankees lineup that he's fared well against this season. It was a bit of a bump in the road, but Chirinos is enjoying a fine season for the Rays, as he's sporting a 3.29 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP and a 97:24 K:BB over 112 innings. He lines up to take on the Red Sox next at home on Wednesday.
More News
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Start postponed due to rain•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Wins first game since June 7•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Logs another solid start•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Next start set for Thursday•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Control issues in loss•
-
Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Confirmed as Friday's starter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...