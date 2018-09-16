Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Fans five in long-relief
Chirinos allowed three runs on seven hits and one run across 5.1 innings Saturday against the A's. He struck out five.
Chirinos followed opener Ryne Stanek, who pitched a scoreless first inning, and held his own, allowing just one extra-base hit -- a Matt Olson solo homer in the sixth inning. The 24-year-old righty has now made three appearances in September (all in relief), posting a respectable 3.38 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 16 strikeouts across 18.2 innings in those outings. Chirinos will likely continue to work in a long-relief role down the stretch, though he could step into the rotation for a spot start should an opportunity arise.
