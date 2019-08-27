Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Finger feeling better
Chirinos' finger has improved, and he played catch Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Chirinos said the finger is doing the best it has since he landed on the injured list back in early August. He appears to have time to return to the Rays at some point this season but is unlikely to do so before late September, likely in a relief role.
