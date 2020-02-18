Chirinos, who has a solid chance of earning a rotation spot from the start of the season, arrived in camp 15 pounds lighter than his weight at the end of the 2019 campaign, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was a versatile and valuable piece of the Rays' staff in 2019, going 9-5 with a 3.85 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 26 appearance, 18 of those starts. Chirinos weighed in the 240-pound range at the end of the season, and the pounds he dropped this offseason have already started paying dividends. The 26-year-old has already impressed with his first two bullpen sessions, with manager Kevin Cash terming Chirinos' physical appearance and performance as "awesome" thus far.