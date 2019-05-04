Chirinos will pitch in relief Saturday against the Orioles, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

While Chirinos won't get the start, he should cover the bulk of innings behind opener Ryne Stanek. In six appearances this season (three starts), Chirinos owns a 3.48 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 26:6 K:BB in 31 innings.

