The Rays activated Chirinos (triceps) ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tampa Bay didn't need to open up a spot on the active roster for Chirinos, who is being designating as its 29th man for the day after the Rays and Blue Jays resumed Saturday's suspended game earlier. The nightcap will only go seven innings, but that shouldn't impact Chirinos, who didn't reach the sixth inning in either of his two outings before landing on the injured list earlier this month.