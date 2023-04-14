The Rays recalled Chirinos from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.
With Jeffrey Springs (arm) almost certainly headed for the injured list, Chirinos could be a candidate to fill the opening in Tampa Bay's rotation if he isn't needed in relief during the weekend series in Toronto. The 29-year-old righty didn't get off to the greatest start in Triple-A, allowing seven earned runs over 7.1 frames across two appearances. Braden Bristo was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.