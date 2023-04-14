The Rays recalled Chirinos from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.
With Jeffrey Springs (arm) almost certainly headed for the injured list, Chirinos could be a candidate to fill the opening in Tampa Bay's rotation if he isn't needed in relief during the weekend series in Toronto, with Taj Bradley the other likely replacement for Springs. Chirinos didn't get off to the greatest start in Triple-A, allowing seven earned runs over 7.1 frames across two appearances. Braden Bristo was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.