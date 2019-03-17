Chirinos, who's slated for a "bulk" reliever role this season, worked four innings in the batting cage Saturday after his scheduled Grapefruit League outing against the Twins was rained out, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Chirinos has actually had a bit of a rocky spring, generating a 7.71 ERA across seven frames over four appearances. However, the right-hander built up plenty of trust during his 2018 rookie campaign, posting a solid 3.51 ERA and 1.22 WHIP while appearing in 18 games, seven of them as a "bullpen day" opener. Chirinos' ability to work multiple innings has him pegged as one of the primary candidates for the bulk reliever on bullpen days this coming season, a role wherein he'd often be asked to work 3-4 innings after the designated opener has exited the game.