Chirinos will work behind starter Blake Snell in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Blue Jays in an effort to get him stretched out ahead of the postseason, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chirinos last worked three innings in an appearance versus the Yankees on Tuesday, allowing an earned run on one hit over three innings. The right-hander has only logged a combined four frames over his last two outings, so he's likely to see a workload similar to his most recent turn ahead of the start of the Rays' postseason journey Wednesday.