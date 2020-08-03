Chirinos allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings in Sunday's loss to the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision.

Chirinos slightly increased his pitch count once again in his second start of the season as he fired 72 pitches, but he had to settle for another no-decision against the Orioles. If the right-hander continues to pitch effectively, he should be able to earn a fair share of wins behind the Rays' usually potent offense. His next chance to get into the win column should come at home Saturday against the Yankees.