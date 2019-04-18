Chirinos (3-0) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing a hit and a walk over five scoreless innings of relief while striking out five in an 8-1 victory over the Orioles.

Entering the game after Ryne Stanek tossed one inning as the opener, Chirinos fired 47 of 70 pitches for strikes and cruised to an easy win. The right-hander now has a 3.26 ERA and sparkling 19:4 K:BB through 19.1 innings, and if he gets normal rest, he'd be lined up to work again during a three-game home series against the Royals beginning April 22 -- whether as a long reliever, or back in the rotation.