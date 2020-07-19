Chirinos, who arrived at Rays camp Sunday, says he tested positive for COVID-19 in late June and had mild symptoms, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

He is feeling much better now and thinks he can be ready for Opening Day. However, it is unclear what type of role he will be ready for, or whether the Rays would prefer to stretch him out at the alternate site. Trevor Richards is the top option to slot into the rotation if Chirinos is not ready.