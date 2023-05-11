Chirinos (1-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Orioles, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out a batter over five innings.

Chirinos replaced Jalen Beeks to begin the third inning and kept the Orioles off the board until the sixth. He allowed back-to-back hits and a walk to load the bases before Adam Frazier's groundout to second and Austin Hays' single drove in a pair of runs. Chirinos would come back out for the seventh and send the Orioles down in order on just seven pitches. The 29-year-old now owns a 2.22 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 9:10 K:BB over 24.1 innings. He's expected to take the bump again next week against the Mets.